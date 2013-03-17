UPDATE 1-Cricket-Guptill's blistering ton fashions NZ win over South Africa
* De Villiers' 72 guides Proteas to competitive total (Adds quotes)
(Updates at tea) COLOMBO, March 17 Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the second and final test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Colombo on Sunday. Bangladesh first innings 240 Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 18-1) D. Karunaratne c Rahim b Hasan 17 T. Dilshan c Rahim b Robiul 0 K. Sangakkara not out 75 L. Thirimanne c Rahim b Robiul 0 A. Mathews c Mahmudullah b Gazi 16 D. Chandimal not out 53 Extras (w-5, nb-9) 14 Total (four wickets; 58 overs) 175 To bat: K. Vithanage, N. Kulasekara, S. Eranga, R. Herath, S. Lakmal Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-39 3-43 4-69 Bowling (to date): Robiul 15-1-52-2 (7nb), Sohag Gazi 20-4-47-1, Hasan 10-3-33-1 (1w) Rubel 8-2-26-0 (2nb), Mahmudullah 4-0-16-0, Mominul Haque 1-0-1-0 Series: 0-0 (first test drawn) (Compiled by Azad Majumder; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa Innings H. Amla b Patel 40 Q. de Kock c Ronchi b Patel 0 F. du Plessis c Santner b Neesham 67 J. Duminy b Southee 25 A. de Villiers not out 72
BENGALURU, March 1 India opener Murali Vijay on Wednesday promised better catching from his side in the second test against Australia after the hosts spilled several in their sobering defeat in the series opener in Pune.