COLOMBO, March 17 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the second and final test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Colombo on Sunday. Bangladesh first innings 240 Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 18-1) D. Karunaratne c Rahim b Hasan 17 T. Dilshan c Rahim b Robiul 0 K. Sangakkara not out 127 L. Thirimanne c Rahim b Robiul 0 A. Mathews c Mahmudullah b Gazi 16 D. Chandimal b Rubel 102 K. Vithanage c Mominul b Rubel 12 N. Kulasekara not out 2 Extras (b-2 w-6 nb 10) 18 Total (for six wickets; 93 overs) 294 Still to bat: S. Eranga, R. Herath, S. Lakmal Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-39 3-43 4-69 5-264 6-280 Bowling (to date): Robiul 15-1-52-2(nb-7), Sohag Gazi 30-4-84-1, Hasan 18-4-62-1 (w-1), Rubel 14-3-41-2 (w-1 nb-3), Mahmudullah 10-1-36-0, Mominul Haque 2-0-6-0, Ashraful 2-0-9-0, Nasir 2-0-2-0 Series: 0-0 (first test drawn) (Reporting by Azad Majumder; editing by Toby Davis)