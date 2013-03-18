COLOMBO, March 18 Scoreboard at tea on the third
day of the second and final test between Sri Lanka and
Bangladesh on Monday.
Bangladesh first innings 240
Sri Lanka first innings (294-6 overnight)
D. Karunaratne c Mushfiqur b Abul 17
T. Dilshan Mushfiqur b Robiul 0
K. Sangakkara c Mushfiqur b Abul 139
L. Thirimanne c Mushfiqur b Robiul 0
A. Mathews c Mahmudullah b Gazi 16
D. Chandimal b Rubel 102
K. Vithanage c Mominul b Rubel 12
N. Kulasekara c Mushfiqur b Gazi 22
R. Herath b Gazi 3
S. Eranga c Ashraful b Mahmudullah 15
S. Lakmal not out 0
Extras (b-2, lb-2, nb-10, w-6) 20
Total (all out; 111.3 overs) 346
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-39, 3-43, 4-69, 5-264, 6-280, 7-316,
8-323, 9-346.
Bowling: Robiul Islam 15-1-52-2 (nb-7), Sohag Gazi
39-4-111-3, Abul Hasan 23-4-80-2 (w-1), Rubel Hossain 17-5-45-2
(nb-3, w-1), Mahmudullah 11.3-1-37-1, Mominul Haque 2-0-6-0,
Mohammad Ashraful 2-0-9-0, Nasir Hossain 2-0-2-0.
Bangladesh second innings
Tamim Iqbal b Eranga 59
Jahrul Islam not out 32
Mohammad Ashraful not out 1
Extras(lb-1) 1
Total (one wicket, 39 overs) 93
Fall of wicket: 1-91.
Bowling: Kulasekara 7-0-21-0, Lakmal 4-1-12-0, Herath
14-4-32-0, Dilshan 8-0-16-0, Eranga 6-2-11-1.
