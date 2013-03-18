COLOMBO, March 18 Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the second and final test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Monday. Bangladesh first innings 240 Sri Lanka first innings (294-6 overnight) D. Karunaratne c Mushfiqur b Abul 17 T. Dilshan Mushfiqur b Robiul 0 K. Sangakkara c Mushfiqur b Abul 139 L. Thirimanne c Mushfiqur b Robiul 0 A. Mathews c Mahmudullah b Gazi 16 D. Chandimal b Rubel 102 K. Vithanage c Mominul b Rubel 12 N. Kulasekara c Mushfiqur b Gazi 22 R. Herath b Gazi 3 S. Eranga c Ashraful b Mahmudullah 15 S. Lakmal not out 0 Extras (b-2, lb-2, nb-10, w-6) 20 Total (all out; 111.3 overs) 346 Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-39, 3-43, 4-69, 5-264, 6-280, 7-316, 8-323, 9-346. Bowling: Robiul Islam 15-1-52-2 (nb-7), Sohag Gazi 39-4-111-3, Abul Hasan 23-4-80-2 (w-1), Rubel Hossain 17-5-45-2 (nb-3, w-1), Mahmudullah 11.3-1-37-1, Mominul Haque 2-0-6-0, Mohammad Ashraful 2-0-9-0, Nasir Hossain 2-0-2-0. Bangladesh second innings Tamim Iqbal b Eranga 59 Jahrul Islam not out 32 Mohammad Ashraful not out 1 Extras(lb-1) 1 Total (one wicket, 39 overs) 93 Fall of wicket: 1-91. Bowling: Kulasekara 7-0-21-0, Lakmal 4-1-12-0, Herath 14-4-32-0, Dilshan 8-0-16-0, Eranga 6-2-11-1. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)