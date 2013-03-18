(Updates at close)
COLOMBO, March 18 Scoreboard at the close on the
third day of the second and final cricket test between Sri Lanka
and Bangladesh on Monday:
Bangladesh first innings 240
Sri Lanka first innings (294-6 overnight)
D. Karunaratne c Mushfiqur b Abul 17
T. Dilshan Mushfiqur b Robiul 0
K. Sangakkara c Mushfiqur b Abul 139
L. Thirimanne c Mushfiqur b Robiul 0
A. Mathews c Mahmudullah b Gazi 16
D. Chandimal b Rubel 102
K. Vithanage c Mominul b Rubel 12
N. Kulasekara c Mushfiqur b Gazi 22
R. Herath b Gazi 3
S. Eranga c Ashraful b Mahmudullah 15
S. Lakmal not out 0
Extras (b-2, lb-2, nb-10, w-6) 20
Total (all out; 111.3 overs) 346
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-39, 3-43, 4-69, 5-264, 6-280, 7-316,
8-323, 9-346.
Bowling: Robiul Islam 15-1-52-2 (nb-7), Sohag Gazi
39-4-111-3, Abul Hasan 23-4-80-2 (w-1), Rubel Hossain 17-5-45-2
(nb-3, w-1), Mahmudullah 11.3-1-37-1, Mominul Haque 2-0-6-0,
Mohammad Ashraful 2-0-9-0, Nasir Hossain 2-0-2-0.
Bangladesh second innings
Tamim Iqbal b Eranga 59
Jahrul Islam st Chandimal b Herath 48
Mohammad Ashraful b Herath 4
Mominul Haque not out 36
Mahmudullah b Herath 0
Mushfiq ur Rahim not out 7
Extras: (lb-3, nb-1) 4
Total: (four wickets, 69 overs) 158
Fall of wickets: 1-91, 2-96, 3-143, 4-143
Bowling: Kulasekara 7-0-21-0, Lakmal 8-1-24-0, Herath
23-7-45-3, Dilshan 19-3-40-0, Eranga 9-3-17-1 (nb1), Mathews
3-2-8-0.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)