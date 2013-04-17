Cricket-Australia call up Stoinis as replacement for injured Marsh
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
April 17 Scoreboard at the close of play on day one of the first test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.
Zimbabwe first innings T. Maruma lbw b Robiul Islam 10 V. Sibanda b Robiul Islam 5 H. Masakadza c Mahmudullah b Enamul Haque Jnr 25 B. Taylor not out 105 M. Waller b Rubel Hossain 55 E.Chigumbura not out 6 Extras (b-1, lb-3, w-2, nb-5) 11 Total (four wickets, 90 overs) 217
Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-22 3-65 4-192
To bat: R. Mutumbami, K. Meth, A. Cremer, S. Masakadza, K. Jarvis
Bowling (to date): Robiul Islam 24-6-56-2 (w1), Rubel Hossain 20-6-42-1 (nb5, w1), Nasir Hossain 5-2-3-0, Enamul Haque Jnr 29-3-76-1, Sohag Gazi 11-0-33-0, Mahmudullah 1-0-3-0
Bangladesh: Jahurul Islam, Shahriar Nafees, Mohammad Ashraful, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Enamul Haque jnr, Rubel Hossain, Robiul Islam
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field (Reporting By Nick Said)
WELLINGTON, March 9 South Africa were dismissed for 308 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, March 9 Trent Boult grabbed two wickets as New Zealand's bowlers overcame some stubborn early resistance to reduce South Africa to 301 for eight at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.