April 17 Scoreboard at the close of play on day one of the first test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe first innings T. Maruma lbw b Robiul Islam 10 V. Sibanda b Robiul Islam 5 H. Masakadza c Mahmudullah b Enamul Haque Jnr 25 B. Taylor not out 105 M. Waller b Rubel Hossain 55 E.Chigumbura not out 6 Extras (b-1, lb-3, w-2, nb-5) 11 Total (four wickets, 90 overs) 217

Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-22 3-65 4-192

To bat: R. Mutumbami, K. Meth, A. Cremer, S. Masakadza, K. Jarvis

Bowling (to date): Robiul Islam 24-6-56-2 (w1), Rubel Hossain 20-6-42-1 (nb5, w1), Nasir Hossain 5-2-3-0, Enamul Haque Jnr 29-3-76-1, Sohag Gazi 11-0-33-0, Mahmudullah 1-0-3-0

Bangladesh: Jahurul Islam, Shahriar Nafees, Mohammad Ashraful, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Enamul Haque jnr, Rubel Hossain, Robiul Islam

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field (Reporting By Nick Said)