April 18 Scoreboard at the close of play on day two of the first test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Zimbabwe first innings (overnight 217-4) T. Maruma lbw b Robiul Islam 10 V. Sibanda b Robiul Islam 5 H. Masakadza c Mahmudullah b Enamul Haque Jnr 25 B. Taylor c Mushfiqur Rahim b Enamul Haque Jnr 171 M. Waller b Rubel Hossain 55 E. Chigumbura c & b Rubel Hossain 12 R. Mutumbami c Mushfiqur Rahim b Robiul Islam 11 G. Cremer c Mahmudullah b Sohag Gazi 42 K. Meth C Nasir Hossain b Enamul Haque Jnr 21 S. Masakadza C Juhurul Islam b Sohag Gazi 21 K. Jarvis not out 3 Extras (b-1, lb-5, w-2, nb-5) 13 Total (all out, 152.3 overs) 389

Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-22 3-65 4-192 5-223 6-238 7-344 8-344 9-381 10-389

Bowling: Robiul Islam 38-11-84-3 (w1), Rubel Hossain 30-6-87-2 (nb5, w1), Nasir Hossain 5-2-3-0, Enamul Haque Jnr 47-5-133-3, Sohag Gazi 22.3-1-55-2, Mahmudullah 3-0-7-0, Shakib Al Hasan 7-3-14-0

Bangladesh first innings Jahurul Islam not out 38 Shahriar Nafees C Maruma b Jarvis 29 Mohammad Ashraful not out 23 Extras (b-4, w-1) 5 Total (for one wicket, 25 overs) 95

Fall of wicket: 1-53

To bat: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Enamul Haque jnr, Rubel Hossain, Robiul Islam

Bowling (to date): K. Jarvis 8-1-39-1, K. Meth 8-2-22-0, S. Masakadza 6-1-16-0 (w-1), E. Chigumbura 2-0-14-0, G. Cremer 1-1-0-0

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field