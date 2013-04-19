April 19 Scoreboard on the third day of the first test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club on Friday. Zimbabwe first innings 389 (B. Taylor 171, M. Waller 55) Bangladesh first innings (overnight 95-1) Jahurul Islam lbw Meth 43 Shahriar Nafees c Maruma b Jarvis 29 Mohammad Ashraful c Waller b S. Masakadza 38 Mahmudullah b Meth 3 Shakib Al Hasan c Sibanda b S. Masakadza 5 Mushfiqur Rahim lbw S. Masakadza 3 Nasir Hossain c Mutumbami b Jarvis 7 Sohag Gazi c Waller b S. Masakadza 0 Enamul Haque jnr b Jarvis 0 Rubel Hossain b Jarvis 0 Robiul Islam not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-1 w-1) 6 Total (all out, 54.1 overs) 134 Fall of wickets: 1-53 2-102 3-112 4-123 5-124 6-134 7-134 8-134 9-134 10-134. Bowling: Jarvis 16-8-40-4, Meth 20-6-41-2, S. Masakadza 14.1-4-32-4 (1w), Chigumbura 3-0-16-0, Cremer 1-1-0-0. Zimbabwe second innings T.Maruma lbw Robiul Islam 10 V.Sibanda b Robiul Islam 4 H.Masakadza c & b Robiul Islam 0 B.Taylor not out 81 M.Waller c Nasir Hossain b Robiul Islam 4 E.Chigumbura c Jahurul Islam b Robiul Islam 27 R.Mutumbami lbw Robiul Islam 0 G.Cremer run out 43 K.Meth not out 13 Extras (lb-2 w-2 nb-1) 5 Total (for seven wickets, 56 overs) 187 Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-9 3-16 4-27 5-84 6-84 7-163. To bat: S.Masakadza, K.Jarvis Bowling: Robiul Islam 17-1-55-6 (2w), Rubel Hossain 6-0-31-0 (1nb), Shakib Al Hasan 9-2-22-0, Enamul Haque jnr 11-2-34-0, Sohag Gazi 9-0-24-0, Mahmudullah 4-2-19-0. (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by John Mehaffey)