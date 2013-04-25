HARARE, April 25 Scoreboard after the first day of the second test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Zimbabwe won the toss Bangladesh first innings Tamim Iqbal run out 49 Jahurul Islam c Waller b Meth 24 Mohammad Asharful c Cremer b Masakadza 4 Mominul Haque c S Masakadza b Chigumbura 23 Shakib Al Hasan c Mutumbami b Chigumbura 81 Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Jarvis 60 Nasir Hossain not out 37 Ziaur Rahman not out 8 Extras (b-2, lb-7, w-1, nb-4) 14 Total (for six wickets, 88 overs) 300 To bat: Sohag Gazi, Sajidul Islam, Robiul Islam Fall: 1-44 2-58 3-102 4-125 5-248 6-280 Bowling: Jarvis 18-3-85-1, Meth 16-7-22-1, S Masakadza 17-2-52-1, E Chigumbura 18-4-59-2, Cremer 19-2-73-0 Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor (captain), Vusi Sibanda, Regis Chakabva, Hamilton Masakadza, Malcolm Waller, Richmond Mutumbani, Elton Chigumbura, Graeme Cremer, Keegan Meth, Kyle Jarvis, Shingirai Masakadza. Zimbabwe lead series 1-0. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)