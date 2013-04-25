HARARE, April 25 Scoreboard after the first day
of the second test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the Harare
Sports Club on Thursday.
Zimbabwe won the toss
Bangladesh first innings
Tamim Iqbal run out 49
Jahurul Islam c Waller b Meth 24
Mohammad Asharful c Cremer b Masakadza 4
Mominul Haque c S Masakadza b Chigumbura 23
Shakib Al Hasan c Mutumbami b Chigumbura 81
Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Jarvis 60
Nasir Hossain not out 37
Ziaur Rahman not out 8
Extras (b-2, lb-7, w-1, nb-4) 14
Total (for six wickets, 88 overs) 300
To bat: Sohag Gazi, Sajidul Islam, Robiul Islam
Fall: 1-44 2-58 3-102 4-125 5-248 6-280
Bowling: Jarvis 18-3-85-1, Meth 16-7-22-1, S Masakadza
17-2-52-1, E Chigumbura 18-4-59-2, Cremer 19-2-73-0
Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor (captain), Vusi Sibanda, Regis
Chakabva, Hamilton Masakadza, Malcolm Waller, Richmond
Mutumbani, Elton Chigumbura, Graeme Cremer, Keegan Meth, Kyle
Jarvis, Shingirai Masakadza.
Zimbabwe lead series 1-0.
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond;
mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging
mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)