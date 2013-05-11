May 11 Scoreboard from the first Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in Bulawayo on Saturday. Zimbabwe won the toss Zimbabwe H. Masakadza c Sohag Hazi b Shakib Al Hasan 59 V. Sibanda c Sajidul Islam b Sohag Gazi 0 B. Taylor c Tamim Iqbal b Shakib Al Hasan 40 S. Williams st Mushfiqur Rahim b Mahmudullah 6 Sikander Raza c Shakib Al Hasan b Shafiul Islam 14 M. Waller not out 26 T. Mutombodzi not out 12 Extras (b-4, lb-2, w-5) 11 Total (for five wickets, 20 overs) 168 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-75 3-92 4-120 5-142 Did not bat: T. Panyangara, P. Utseya, B. Vitori, T. Chatara Bowling: Sohag Gazi 4-0-28-1, Shafiul Islam 3-0-29-1 (w1), Abdur Razzak 4-0-35-0, Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-20-2, Sajidul Islam 1-0-15-0 (w1), Mahmudullah 4-0-35-1 (w3) Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal b Vitori 2 Shamsur Rahman C Taylor b Utseya 53 Shakib Al Hasan c Waller b Utseya 65 Mushfiqur Rahim c Williams b Panyangara 28 Nasir Hossain run out 0 Mahmudullah run out 2 Ziaur Rahman c Sibanda b Panyangara 2 Sohag Gazi not out 2 Abdur Razzak lbw Panyangara 2 Extras (b-1, lb-1, w-3, nb-1) 6 Total (for eight wickets, 20 overs) 162 Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-120, 3-124, 4-126 5-130 6-143 7-159 8-162 Did not bat: Shafiul Islam, Sajidul Islam Bowling: B. Vitori 4-0-24-1, T. Chatara 3-0-30-0 (w1), P. Utseya 4-0-34-2 (w1), T. Panyangara 4-0-32-3 (nb1), T. Mutombodzi 4-0-33-0, H. Masakadza 1-0-7-0 (Compiled By Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)