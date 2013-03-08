GALLE, March 8 Scoreboard at tea on the first
day of the first cricket test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
on Friday:
Sri Lanka first innings
D. Karunaratne lbw b Gazi 41
T. Dilshan c Mominul b Gazi 54
K. Sangakkara not out 104
L. Thirimanne not out 29
Extras: (lb-12, nb-4, w-3) 19
Total: (two wickets, 59 overs) 247
Fall of wickets: 1-114, 2-181.
To bat: D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, K. Vithanage, N.
Kulasekara, R. Herath, S. Eranga, A. Mendis.
Bowling: Shahadat 10-1-50-0 (nb1), Abul 11-1-44-0 (w3, nb3),
Gazi 22-2-71-2, Sunny 10-0-42-0, Ashraful 4-0-23-0, Mahmudullah
2-0-5-0.
Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mahmudullah, Abul
Hasan, Anamul Haque, Elias Sunny, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad
Ashraful, Mominul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Sohag
Gazi.
