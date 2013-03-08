GALLE, March 8 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the first test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday. Sri Lanka first innings D. Karunaratne not out 20 T. Dilshan c Mominul b Gazi 54 K. Sangakkara not out 44 Extras: (lb-9, nb-3, w-2) 14 Total: (one wicket, 26 overs) 132 Fall of wicket: 1-114. To bat: D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, L. Thirimanne, K. Vithanage, N. Kulasekara, R. Herath, S. Eranga, A. Mendis. Bowling (to date): Shahadat 5-0-29-0 (nb1), Abul 6-1-27-0 (w2, nb2), Gazi 8-0-34-1, Sunny 7-0-33-0. Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mahmudullah, Abul Hasan, Anamul Haque, Elias Sunny, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Ashraful, Mominul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Sohag Gazi. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)