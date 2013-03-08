GALLE, March 8 Scoreboard at lunch on the first
day of the first test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on
Friday.
Sri Lanka first innings
D. Karunaratne not out 20
T. Dilshan c Mominul b Gazi 54
K. Sangakkara not out 44
Extras: (lb-9, nb-3, w-2) 14
Total: (one wicket, 26 overs) 132
Fall of wicket: 1-114.
To bat: D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, L. Thirimanne, K.
Vithanage, N. Kulasekara, R. Herath, S. Eranga, A. Mendis.
Bowling (to date): Shahadat 5-0-29-0 (nb1), Abul 6-1-27-0
(w2, nb2), Gazi 8-0-34-1, Sunny 7-0-33-0.
Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mahmudullah, Abul
Hasan, Anamul Haque, Elias Sunny, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad
Ashraful, Mominul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Sohag
Gazi.
