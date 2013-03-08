(Updates at close) GALLE, March 8 Scoreboard at close on the first day of the first test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday: Sri Lanka first innings D. Karunaratne lbw b Gazi 41 T. Dilshan c Mominul b Gazi 54 K. Sangakkara c Jaharul b Gazi 142 L. Thirimanne not out 74 A Mathews not out 25 Extras: (b-4, lb-13, nb-5, w-3) 25 Total: (three wickets, 85.3 overs) 361 Fall of wickets: 1-114, 2-181, 3-305 To bat: D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, K. Vithanage, N. Kulasekara, R. Herath, S. Eranga, A. Mendis. Bowling: Shahadat 13-1-60-0 (nb1), Abul 14.3-1-66-0 (w3, nb4), Gazi 31-3-101-3, Sunny 14-0-60-0, Ashraful 4-0-23-0, Mahmudullah 9-1-34-0. Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mahmudullah, Abul Hasan, Anamul Haque, Elias Sunny, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Ashraful, Mominul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Sohag Gazi. (Editing by Justin Palmer)