(Updates at close)
GALLE, March 8 Scoreboard at close on the first
day of the first test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on
Friday:
Sri Lanka first innings
D. Karunaratne lbw b Gazi 41
T. Dilshan c Mominul b Gazi 54
K. Sangakkara c Jaharul b Gazi 142
L. Thirimanne not out 74
A Mathews not out 25
Extras: (b-4, lb-13, nb-5, w-3) 25
Total: (three wickets, 85.3 overs) 361
Fall of wickets: 1-114, 2-181, 3-305
To bat: D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, K. Vithanage, N.
Kulasekara, R. Herath, S. Eranga, A. Mendis.
Bowling: Shahadat 13-1-60-0 (nb1), Abul 14.3-1-66-0 (w3,
nb4), Gazi 31-3-101-3, Sunny 14-0-60-0, Ashraful 4-0-23-0,
Mahmudullah 9-1-34-0.
Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mahmudullah, Abul
Hasan, Anamul Haque, Elias Sunny, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad
Ashraful, Mominul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Sohag
Gazi.
