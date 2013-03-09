GALLE, March 9 Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the first test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday. Sri Lanka first innings (361-3 overnight) D. Karunaratne lbw b Gazi 41 T. Dilshan c Mominul b Gazi 54 K. Sangakkara c Jaharul b Gazi 142 L. Thirimanne not out 155 A. Mathews c & b Abul 27 D. Chandimal not out 116 Extras (b-8, lb-17, nb-7, w-3) 35 Total (four wickets declared, 135 overs) 570 Fall of wickets: 1-114, 2-181, 3-305, 4-367. Did not bat: K. Vithanage, N. Kulasekara, R. Herath, S. Eranga, A. Mendis. Bowling: Shahadat Hossain 21-2-95-0 (nb-3), Abul Hsan 27-4-112-1 (nb-4, w-3), Sohag Gazi 50-6-164-3, Elias Sunny 20-0-89-0, Mohammad Ashraful 4-0-23-0, Mahmudullah 11-1-45-0, Mominul Haque 2-0-17-0. Bangladesh first innings: Jahurul Islam c Chandimal b Eranga 20 Anamul Haque not out 3 Mohammad Ashraful not out 0 Total (For one wicket in 9 overs) 23 Fall of wicket: 1-23. To bat: Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nasir Hossain, Mominul Haque, Abul Hasan, Sohag Gazi, Elias Sunny, Shahadat Hossain. Bowling: Kulasekara 3-0-11-0, Eranga 4-2-11-1, Herath 2-1-1-0. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)