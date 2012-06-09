DHAKA, June 9 Bangladesh have rested former captain Shakib Al Hasan for the forthcoming Zimbabwe tour following a request from the player, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Saturday.

Shakib was in Bangladesh's 15-man squad for the trip, which features an unofficial tri-series Twenty20 tournament involving hosts Zimbabwe and South Africa from June 18-27 in Harare.

Bangladesh were added as the third team at the last minute to what was originally a five-match series between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The all-rounder has been playing domestic and international cricket for the last two years without a real break.

He was involved in a domestic league last week after returning from India where he played in the Indian Premier League for champions Kolkata Knight Riders until May 27.

“"The break was approved considering the continuous cricket Shakib has played over the last two years," the BCB said in statement.

“The Board is hopeful that the rest will allow the world's number one ranked test and ODI all-rounder to return for the next assignments of the national team refreshed."

Batsman Jahirul Islam was added as replacement of Shakib. (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Alastair Himmer. For any query please call +8801817030827 or email iashayaan@gmail.com)