DHAKA, Sept 5 (Reuters)- Bangladesh have sacked captain
Shakib Al Hasan and his deputy Tamim Iqbal following the team's
dismal tour of Zimbabwe, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on
Monday.
Zimbabwe, returning to test cricket after a six-year exile
for political reasons, beat Bangladesh by 130 runs in a one-off
match.
The home side also won the one-day international series 3-2,
Bangladesh's first limited-overs series defeat by Zimbabwe in
six years.
"Shakib and Tamim and have been removed from their posts as
they failed to lead the team to success in Zimbabwe," BCB
spokesman Jalal Yunus told reporters after a meeting of the
Board of Directors.
Shakib was appointed captain on a permanent basis in
February and was due to lead the team until Bangladesh's home
series against Pakistan in December.
Earlier he led the side on an interim basis in the absence
of injured Mashrafe Mortaza and almost single-handedly guided
Bangladesh to an unprecedented 4-0 win over New Zealand in a
one-day series last year.
He came into conflict with officials when he questioned team
selection before the Zimbabwe tour and received a written
caution.
Bangladesh's next opponents are West Indies who they host in
in a Twenty20 International, three one-dayers and two tests
starting in October.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder, editing by Ed Osmond)