KHULNA, Bangladesh Nov 25 Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the first two one-day internationals against West Indies with a shin injury, team officials said on Sunday.

Shakib had an MRI scan on his right tibia bone in Khulna on Saturday after the close of fourth day's play.

"We have decided that he will take no further part in the second Test match and will miss the two ODIs in Khulna," physio Vibhav Singh said in statement.

"We will review his scan report with an orthopaedic specialist in Dhaka to decide the best management plan for Shakib.

The first two ODIs of the five-match series will be held in Khulna on Nov. 30 and Dec 2. (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Alastair Himmer)