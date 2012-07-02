DHAKA, July 2 All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and
paceman Shafiul Islam returned to the Bangladesh side on Monday
in a 15-man squad for a tour of Ireland and the Netherlands.
Batsman Anamul Haque and all-rounder Farhad Reza, who were
in the squad for the recent Zimbabwe tour, have been dropped.
Bangladesh will play three Twenty20 internationals against
Ireland on July 18, 20 and 21 in Belfast before making a brief
visit to the Netherlands. They will then play two T20
internationals against the Dutch and Scotland respectively on
July 24 and 25 in The Hague.
Bangladesh - Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Ashraful, Junaed
Siddique, Jahirul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim,
Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Elias Sunny, Abdur
Razzak, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Abul
Hasan.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by John Mehaffey)