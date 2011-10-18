CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Oct 18 Bangladesh axed former captain Mohammad Ashraful and left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak in naming a 14-man squad on Tuesday for the upcoming test series against West Indies.

Middle-order batsmen Roqibul Hassan and Naeem Islam were recalled in the test side which also saw no place for paceman Shafiul Islam.

Shafiul, who claimed 2-21 in Tuesday's final one-day international against West Indies, was left out in favour of Shahadat Hossain.

The test series begins on Friday in Chittagong, where Bangladesh skittled West Indies out for 61 runs and romped to eight-wicket win in the third ODI.

The second test will be held in Dhaka from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2.

Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Roqibul Hassan, Naeem Islam, Nasir Hossain, Shahriar Nafees, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Mohammad Sohrawordi, Shuvagata Hom, Elias Sunny