CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Dec 7 Bangladesh have recalled former captain Mohammad Ashraful to a 15-man squad for their upcoming two-test series against Pakistan.

The first test begins on Friday in Chittagong where Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 58 runs in Tuesday's final one-day international to complete 3-0 series sweep.

Ashraful, who was left out of the one-day series and missed the tests against West Indies in October, has shown consistency in domestic first-class competition to force his way back into the side.

He hit a century and two fifties in his last five first-class innings for Dhaka Metropolitan side, scoring 275 runs at 68.75 and takes the place of Roqibul Hassan in the middle-order.

Roqibul was dropped along with Imrul Kayes, who has been suffering from a groin injury and missed Tuesday's third one-dayer against Pakistan.

"We all know Ashraful is class batsman. But he was not scoring runs consistently," chief selector Akram Khan told Reuters. "He has got back his form and consistency, so we recalled him.

"We tried Roqibul in Ashraful's position in the previous series, but he also could not impress us," Akram said.

Batsman Nazimuddin, who has played seven ODIs but is yet to make his test debut, replaced Kayes.

Pace bowler Robiul Islam returned to the squad as backup to Shahadat Hossain, who has been struggling with fitness problems.

The second test will be held in Dhaka from Dec. 17 to 21.

Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Shahriar Nafees, Mohammad Ashraful, Shakib Al Hasan, Naeem Islam, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Hossain, Elias Sunny, Shahadat Hossain, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Robiul Islam, Nazimuddin. (Reporting by Azad Majumder. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

