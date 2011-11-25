DHAKA Nov 25 Bangladesh dropped former
captain Mohammad Ashraful and recalled all-rounder Farhad Reza
on Friday for the limited overs series against Pakistan
beginning next week.
Vice-captain Mahmudulla also returned to the side, having
missed the home series against West Indies through illness and
injuries, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.
Reza, who last played for Bangladesh in 2008 before joining
the rebel Indian Cricket League, has been rewarded for his
performance with Bangladesh A team in the ongoing West Indies
tour.
Pakistan will arrive in Bangladesh on Saturday to play a
Twenty20 International on Nov. 29, followed by three one-day
internationals and two tests.
Bangladesh squad:: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mahmudullah,
Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Alok Kapali, Naeem
Islam, Nasir Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Nazmul Hossain, Shafiul
Islam, Rubel Hossain, Elias Sunny, Farhad Reza, Shahriar Nafees.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder, Editing by John Mehaffey; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the news line below:
for all sports stories