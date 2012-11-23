KHULNA, Bangladesh Nov 23 Opener Nazimuddin and paceman Shahadat Hossain were dropped from the Bangladesh squad for the first two one-day internationals against West Indies, the country's cricket board (BCB) said on Friday.

The selectors also left out left-arm spinner Elias Sunny, who is part of the test squad but did not play a match, from the 14-man ODI squad, to be captained by Mushfiqur Rahim.

Nazimuddin, who replaced Zunaed Siddique for the currenttngoing second test in Khulna, wasted an opportunity to impress the selectors when he was dismissed on four in the first innings.

Naeem Islam, who scored a century in the first test, took Nazimuddin's spot to make a return to the ODI squad after a year while off-spinner Sohag Gazi, yet to make his ODI debut, got the nod ahead of Sunny.

Abul Hasan, who on Wednesday became the second debutant only in test history to record a century on debut batting at number 10, was also part of the squad.

Shahadat was dropped in the second match after he managed to take just one wicket in the first test which West Indies won by 77 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Rubel Hossain returns to the ODI side after missing the Asia Cup, Bangladesh's last one-day competition held in March at home, due to a shoulder injury.

The first two ODIs will be held on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 in Khulna.

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Jahirul Islam, Naeem Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Abdur Razzak, Abul Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shafiul Islam. (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)