DHAKA Jan 19 Former Pakistan captain Shahid
Afridi was the hottest property in an auction held for the
inaugural Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Twenty20 tournament on
Thursday, but English spinner Monty Panesar failed to attract a
bid.
Afridi was sold to the Dhaka franchise for $700,000 after
some intense bidding involving five of the six franchises for
the Feb. 10-28 tournament, which is based on the successful
Indian Premier League model.
The all-rounder, however, will only be available for the
final two days of the opening BPL campaign as he is on national
team duty against England in the United Arab Emirates.
Tournament organisers said the money would be given to the
players proportionately for the matches they are available.
Quick-scoring West Indian batsman Chris Gayle, who is
available from Feb. 14, was another to attract attention with
Barisal paying $551,000 for him.
His compatriots Marlon Samuels and Kieron Pollard also
created a stir as they were sold for $360,000 and $300,000 to
Rajshahi and Dhaka franchises respectively.
A total of 111 overseas players and 80 local cricketers were
put on auction with teams given a maximum budget of $2million
and able to buy no more than eight overseas players.
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (Chittagong $150,000) West Indies'
Dwayne Bravo (Chittagong $150,000), Australia's Brad Hodge
(Barisal $140,000), Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya (Khulna)
$110,000) and Muttiah Muralitharan (Chittagong $100,000),
Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (Sylhet $100,000), Rana Naved-ul Hasan
(Dhaka $100,000), Sohail Tanvir (Sylhet $100,000), Saeed Ajmal
(Dhaka $100,000) were among others to go for big money.
No Indian players were included in the auction.
South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs was initially unsold but
later found a bidder in Khulna for $100,000.
Along with Panesar, New Zealand's Scott Styris and Lou
Vincent failed to attract a buyer.
Ireland's wicketkeeper-batsman Niall O'Brien was the most
expensive player from the associate nations with Khulna paying
$80,000.
Bangladesh internationals Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal,
Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Ashraful, Shahriar Nafees and Alok
Kapali had been selected as icon players for six franchises and
were excluded from auction.
All-rounder Nasir Hossain was the most-sought-after
Bangladeshi in the auction with Khulna sealing his signature for
$200,000. Chittagong bought national vice-captain Mahmudullah
for $110,000.
India-based Game On Sports Management will run the
tournament after winning the bid from the Bangladesh Cricket
Board for six years for $44.33 million.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder. Editing by Patrick Johnston and
Justin Palmer)
