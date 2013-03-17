UPDATE 1-Cricket-Guptill's blistering ton fashions NZ win over South Africa
* De Villiers' 72 guides Proteas to competitive total (Adds quotes)
COLOMBO, March 17 Sri Lanka were 175 for four wickets at tea on the second day of the second and final test against Bangladesh in Colombo on Sunday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 175-4 (Kumar Sangakkara 75 not out, Dinesh Chandimal 53 not out) v Bangladesh 240 all out (Mominul Haque 64; Rangana Herath 5-68). (Reporting by Azad Majumder; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa Innings H. Amla b Patel 40 Q. de Kock c Ronchi b Patel 0 F. du Plessis c Santner b Neesham 67 J. Duminy b Southee 25 A. de Villiers not out 72
BENGALURU, March 1 India opener Murali Vijay on Wednesday promised better catching from his side in the second test against Australia after the hosts spilled several in their sobering defeat in the series opener in Pune.