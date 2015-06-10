DHAKA, June 10 India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in the one-off test against Bangladesh at Fatullah on Wednesday.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, 34, will make a comeback to international cricket, having last played for India in a test match in March, 2013 against Australia.

India in the past have preferred to play six frontline batsmen in their test side but went in with an extra bowler for the match.

"Looks like a pretty nice and hard wicket. We are going to look to make the most of a good batting surface," said Kohli, who was named captain during India's series in Australia after Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from tests.

"Here we are playing an extra bowler this time because we have (Ravichandran) Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh who are pretty good with the bat."

Bangladesh impressed against Pakistan recently, defeating them in the limited-overs matches and going down fighting to lose the two-test series 1-0.

Captain Mushfiqur Rahim will not keep wickets due to a finger injury, making way for Litton Das to make his test debut.

Mushfiqur said Bangladesh would have batted first as well.

"We are unlucky to have lost the toss but we have to bowl really well and hopefully we can restrict them to a modest total," he said.

Teams:

India - Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Varun Aaron

Bangladesh - Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shuvagata Hom, Jubair Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Shahid (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ian Ransom)