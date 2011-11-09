LONDON Nov 9 Former Pakistan cricket captain
Salman Butt has filed an appeal against a 30-month prison
sentence for fixing parts of a test match last year, his lawyer
said.
Butt and bowlers Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were jailed
last week for their part in a gambling-inspired plot to bowl
no-balls at pre-arranged times during the match against England
at Lord's in August 2010.
Lawyer Yasin Patel said that an appeal has been lodged
against the sentence handed down at London's Southwark Crown
Court, the Press Association reported.
Butt and Asif have been held in London's Wandsworth Prison
while teenager Amir is in a young offenders' institute.
Judge Jeremy Cooke told the court that the offences had
damaged the integrity of a game famed for its fairness and left
cricket fans to wonder if matches were a genuine contest between
bat and ball.
Asif was jailed for a year and Amir for six months in
sentences seen as sending a strong message to sporting cheats.
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Steve Addison)