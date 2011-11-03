KARACHI Nov 3 Pakistan's former World
Cup-winning captain Imran Khan has called for a radical overhaul
of the country's cricket infrastructure to try to avoid more
corruption.
Fellow ex-captain Salman Butt and bowler Mohammad Asif were
jailed for 30 months and one year respectively on Thursday after
being found guilty of taking bribes to fix parts of a test match
against England in 2010.
Pace bowler Mohammad Amir, 19, pleaded guilty before the
trial of his two team mates in London and was sentenced to six
months.
"I think what is most important is that our cricket system
needs to be radically changed. Only then will we be able to rid
ourselves of corruption in cricket," Imran told Pakistan's Geo
News.
"I feel very sad today not only for the players but for
Pakistan and its cricket. But the fact is that when these
players see corrupt people flourishing in our society they think
they can get away with anything."
The cricketer-turned-politician, who led Pakistan to the 1992
World Cup title and has based his political campaign against
corruption and corrupt politicians in the country, said he could
feel the pain of the players' families.
"It is a big shame for Pakistan cricket today but I also
feel for the families, they must be going through hell right
now," he added.
"It is a shameful day for Pakistan cricket today. I feel
very bad for Amir in particular because he still very young. I
think he saw others doing it and thought he could get away with
it as well."
