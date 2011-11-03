KARACHI Nov 3 Pakistan's former World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan has called for a radical overhaul of the country's cricket infrastructure to try to avoid more corruption.

Fellow ex-captain Salman Butt and bowler Mohammad Asif were jailed for 30 months and one year respectively on Thursday after being found guilty of taking bribes to fix parts of a test match against England in 2010.

Pace bowler Mohammad Amir, 19, pleaded guilty before the trial of his two team mates in London and was sentenced to six months.

"I think what is most important is that our cricket system needs to be radically changed. Only then will we be able to rid ourselves of corruption in cricket," Imran told Pakistan's Geo News.

"I feel very sad today not only for the players but for Pakistan and its cricket. But the fact is that when these players see corrupt people flourishing in our society they think they can get away with anything."

The cricketer-turned-politician, who led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup title and has based his political campaign against corruption and corrupt politicians in the country, said he could feel the pain of the players' families.

"It is a big shame for Pakistan cricket today but I also feel for the families, they must be going through hell right now," he added.

"It is a shameful day for Pakistan cricket today. I feel very bad for Amir in particular because he still very young. I think he saw others doing it and thought he could get away with it as well."

