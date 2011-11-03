Nov 3 Reactions to former Pakistan cricket
captain Salman Butt and bowler Mohammad Asif being jailed for 30
months and one year respectively after being found guilty of
taking bribes to fix parts of a test match against England in
2010.
Pace bowler Mohammad Amir, who pleaded guilty before the
trial of his two team mates, was sentenced to six months.
FORMER PAKISTAN CAPTAIN RASHID LATIF TOLD REUTERS:
They deserved this punishment, they had it coming. But now
the Pakistan government and Pakistan cricket board should also
take action against them.
These convictions will hopefully serve as a deterrent to
others in future because cricket should not be allowed to be
corrupted by anyone.
FORMER PAKISTAN CAPTAIN IMRAN KHAN TOLD GEO NEWS:
I feel very sad today not only for the players but for
Pakistan and its cricket. But the fact is that when these
players see corrupt people flourishing in our society they think
they can get away with anything.
It is a shameful day for Pakistan cricket today. I feel very
bad for Amir in particular because he still very young. I think
he saw others doing it and thought he could get away with it as
well.
SALMAN BUTT'S FATHER ZULFIQAR TOLD REUTERS:
What is the credibility of this Mazhar Majeed? There is no
concrete evidence against my son and we will fight for his
innocence. I will hold a press conference shortly to expose all
those involved in framing my son.
PAKISTANI MARKETING ANALYST ABID KAZI
I don't know why they did what they did. A player like Amir
was already a hot favorite for companies and was booked in many
ad campaigns, guaranteeing him millions.
FORMER WEST INDIES BOWLER MICHAEL HOLDING TO SKY SPORTS:
I hope this acts as a deterrent for others thinking of doing
the same thing, not just in England but in the rest of the
world.
FORMER ENGLAND ALL-ROUNDER IAN BOTHAM:
We know it is all over the place, we know it is endemic, now
is the time to attack it.
FORMER ENGLAND FAST BOWLER BOB WILLIS:
This will certainly help to eradicate spot-fixing and
match-fixing in the UK, as for the rest of the world I'm not
sure.
FORMER PAKISTAN CAPTAIN MOIN KHAN:
It is a sad and tragic day for Pakistan cricket but one
hopes it will also result in a new beginning for Pakistan
cricket
MUHAMMAD EJAZ, BROTHER OF MOHAMMAD AMIR
I am disappointed. This is still a big sentence. He should
have been fined and not jailed because he brought all facts
before the court and told the court he had done it at someone
else's prodding.
FORMER PAKISTAN MANAGER INTIKHAB ALAM:
Today is a black day for Pakistan cricket. I feel for these
boys but what they have done they must pay for it. They let
their families and nation down, which is terrible.
FORMER ENGLAND PACE BOWLER DARREN GOUGH:
I'm pleased, I would have liked to see the (sentences)
longer to be honest.
SOUTH AFRICA TEAM MANAGER MOHAMMED MOOSAJEE
It does send out a strong message and I think world cricket
was waiting for something like this to happen.
It is a reality of the world out there. Corruption is rife,
especially in sport, and from Cricket South Africa's (CSA)
perspective the long-term strategy is to make sure that we nip
this in the bud if it ever occurs.
MOHAMMAD SARWAR, A CRICKET FANATIC AT A SMALL PROTEST IN
KARACHI'S GULBERG TOWN
What they have done is shameful and so embarrassing for us.
They should have got more punishment.
ATIF AHMED, A BANKER IN KARACHI
While I feel sad because these were all good cricketers,
especially Amir, I think it is good that they have been
punished.
I now hope that the cricketing authorities also hunt down
the players involved in match fixing in other countries too and
punish them as well.
