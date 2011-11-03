Nov 3 Reactions to former Pakistan cricket captain Salman Butt and bowler Mohammad Asif being jailed for 30 months and one year respectively after being found guilty of taking bribes to fix parts of a test match against England in 2010.

Pace bowler Mohammad Amir, who pleaded guilty before the trial of his two team mates, was sentenced to six months.

FORMER PAKISTAN CAPTAIN RASHID LATIF TOLD REUTERS:

They deserved this punishment, they had it coming. But now the Pakistan government and Pakistan cricket board should also take action against them.

These convictions will hopefully serve as a deterrent to others in future because cricket should not be allowed to be corrupted by anyone.

FORMER PAKISTAN CAPTAIN IMRAN KHAN TOLD GEO NEWS:

I feel very sad today not only for the players but for Pakistan and its cricket. But the fact is that when these players see corrupt people flourishing in our society they think they can get away with anything.

It is a shameful day for Pakistan cricket today. I feel very bad for Amir in particular because he still very young. I think he saw others doing it and thought he could get away with it as well.

SALMAN BUTT'S FATHER ZULFIQAR TOLD REUTERS:

What is the credibility of this Mazhar Majeed? There is no concrete evidence against my son and we will fight for his innocence. I will hold a press conference shortly to expose all those involved in framing my son.

PAKISTANI MARKETING ANALYST ABID KAZI

I don't know why they did what they did. A player like Amir was already a hot favorite for companies and was booked in many ad campaigns, guaranteeing him millions.

FORMER WEST INDIES BOWLER MICHAEL HOLDING TO SKY SPORTS:

I hope this acts as a deterrent for others thinking of doing the same thing, not just in England but in the rest of the world.

FORMER ENGLAND ALL-ROUNDER IAN BOTHAM:

We know it is all over the place, we know it is endemic, now is the time to attack it.

FORMER ENGLAND FAST BOWLER BOB WILLIS:

This will certainly help to eradicate spot-fixing and match-fixing in the UK, as for the rest of the world I'm not sure.

FORMER PAKISTAN CAPTAIN MOIN KHAN:

It is a sad and tragic day for Pakistan cricket but one hopes it will also result in a new beginning for Pakistan cricket

MUHAMMAD EJAZ, BROTHER OF MOHAMMAD AMIR

I am disappointed. This is still a big sentence. He should have been fined and not jailed because he brought all facts before the court and told the court he had done it at someone else's prodding.

FORMER PAKISTAN MANAGER INTIKHAB ALAM:

Today is a black day for Pakistan cricket. I feel for these boys but what they have done they must pay for it. They let their families and nation down, which is terrible.

FORMER ENGLAND PACE BOWLER DARREN GOUGH:

I'm pleased, I would have liked to see the (sentences) longer to be honest.

SOUTH AFRICA TEAM MANAGER MOHAMMED MOOSAJEE

It does send out a strong message and I think world cricket was waiting for something like this to happen.

It is a reality of the world out there. Corruption is rife, especially in sport, and from Cricket South Africa's (CSA) perspective the long-term strategy is to make sure that we nip this in the bud if it ever occurs.

MOHAMMAD SARWAR, A CRICKET FANATIC AT A SMALL PROTEST IN KARACHI'S GULBERG TOWN

What they have done is shameful and so embarrassing for us. They should have got more punishment.

ATIF AHMED, A BANKER IN KARACHI

While I feel sad because these were all good cricketers, especially Amir, I think it is good that they have been punished.

I now hope that the cricketing authorities also hunt down the players involved in match fixing in other countries too and punish them as well. (Compiled by Mark Meadows in London, Anthony Augustine in Islamabad and the Karachi Bureau; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)