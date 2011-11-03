* Butt, Asif and Amir given jail sentences
* Judge says image and integrity of game has been damaged
LONDON, Nov 3 Pakistan cricketers Salman Butt,
Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were jailed on Thursday for
their roles in a spot-fixing scandal which the judge said had
damaged the integrity of a game renowned for its fairness.
Former captain Butt was sentenced to 30 months, while Asif
was given one year and fellow pace bowler Amir six months as the
sporting world was given a strong message that corruption would
be punished by much more than fines and suspensions.
The trio were part of a gambling-inspired plot to bowl
no-balls at pre-arranged times during a test match against
England at London's Lord's Cricket Ground in August 2010.
"The image and integrity of what was once a game but is now
a business is damaged in the eyes of all, including the many
youngsters who regarded you as heroes and would have given their
eye teeth to play at the levels and with the skills that you
had," judge Jeremy Cooke told the courtroom.
"Now, whenever people look back on a surprising event in a
game or a surprising result, or whenever in the future there are
surprising events or results, followers of the game who have
paid good money to watch it ... will be left to wonder whether
there has been fixing and whether what they have been watching
is a genuine contest between bat and ball."
Sports agent Mazhar Majeed, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy
to cheat and conspiracy to making corrupt payments at a
pre-trial hearing, was jailed for two years and eight months at
London's Southwark Crown Court.
Majeed, who implicated another unnamed Pakistan player in
court, was trapped in a sting by former UK newspaper the News Of
the World which broke the spot-fixing story.
'SHAMEFUL DAY'
The cricketers, already banned from playing by the
International Cricket Council for a minimum of five years,
showed no reaction as the sentences were handed out amid strong
words from the judge who said they had tainted a game known for
its fairness.
"'It's not cricket' was an adage," Cooke said.
"It is the insidious effect of your actions on professional
cricket and the followers of it that make the offences so
serious."
The age-old sport of cricket has much stricter rules than
many other team pursuits with a shake of a head at an umpire's
decision often warranting a fine for ungentlemanly conduct.
Butt, 27, and Asif, 28, were found guilty on Tuesday of
taking bribes while 19-year-old Amir admitted his part in the
scam before the trial started and had also offered a heartfelt
apology during the sentence hearing.
The case has prompted calls back home in Pakistan for the
game to be radically cleaned up.
"It is a shameful day for Pakistan cricket today," the
country's former captain Imran Khan told Geo News.
While Butt's father Zulfiqar said his son -- who faces a
long wait to meet the baby his wife gave birth to earlier this
week -- had been made a scapegoat, others said the players had
deserved their punishments.
"These convictions will hopefully serve as a deterrent to
others in the future because cricket should not be allowed to be
corrupted by anyone," former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif told
Reuters.
Some thought the sanctions had not been harsh enough with
corruption suspected in Pakistani cricket for years.
"They should have been given a stricter punishment. These
people should be made an example for others. I think the
punishment they got was much less then what they deserve," said
Noman Saeed, a telecoms official in Karachi and a cricket fan.
"Now that they have been proven guilty, there should be no
sympathy for them. And now a proper investigation should be
launched and others involved should also be apprehended."
Butt, Asif and Majeed are expected to begin their sentences
at Wandsworth prison in south London, while Amir is due to be
sent to a young offenders' institute in west London.
Lawyers for Butt and Amir have said they will be appealing
the sentences.
Pakistan cricket was already suffering from the team having
to play home matches away from the country because of security
concerns there. The team are this week playing Sri Lanka in a
"home" test in the United Arab Emirates.
DRAFT LAWS
The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) distanced itself from the
convicted players, saying the trio had let the country down.
"It is a sad day for Pakistan cricket that these players
instead of having pride in playing for their country chose to
disappoint their supporters and let their nation down," PCB
official Nadeem Sarwar said.
The PCB also reiterated its support for all anti-corruption
measures taken by the International Cricket Council and member
boards and said it would be recommending to the government to
draft laws against corruption and fixing in cricket.
Fighting corruption in sport has become one of the
International Olympic Committee's main goals.
The world's most popular sport, soccer, has been besieged by
corruption allegations in the past year and now cricket is
fighting to maintain its integrity.
Corruption in cricket famously hit the headlines in South
Africa when former captain Hansie Cronje received a lifetime ban
from the game in 2000 for his part in match-rigging.
"The reality is that, maybe 10 years from now, we might
still be talking about the same issue," South Africa team
manager Mohammed Moosajee told a news conference in
Johannesburg.
"Greed and corruption is a reality of the modern world that
we live in. For us it is about minimising the risks and exposure
to players."
