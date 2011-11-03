(Adds details)
By Stefano Ambrogi
LONDON Nov 3 Former Pakistan cricket captain
Salman Butt and bowler Mohammad Asif were jailed for 30 months
and one year respectively on Thursday after being found guilty
of taking bribes to fix parts of a test match against England in
2010.
Pace bowler Mohammad Amir, who pleaded guilty before the
trial of his two team mates, was sentenced to six months in a
case that prosecutors said had revealed rampant corruption at
the heart of international cricket.
The three were part of a gambling-inspired plot to bowl
no-balls at pre-arranged times during a test match at Lord's in
London in August 2010.
Sports agent Mazhar Majeed, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy
to cheat and conspiracy to making corrupt payments at a
pre-trial hearing, was jailed for two years and eight months at
London's Southwark Crown Court.
Butt, 27, and Asif, 28, were found guilty on Tuesday of
taking bribes to deliver pre-arranged no balls.
Amir, 19, admitted his part in the scam before the trial
started and had also offered a heartfelt apology during the
sentence hearing.
The trio have already been banned from playing by the
International Cricket Council for a minimum of five years.
