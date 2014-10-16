LONDON Oct 16 Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns will stand trial on charges of perjury next October after being bailed until January by a London Crown Court on Thursday.

The charges stem from a 2012 libel action he brought against Lalit Modi, the former head of the Indian Premier League. The court ruled in Cairns's favour and ordered Modi to pay 90,000 pounds ($144,500) in damages.

The 44-year-old Cairns, who played 62 test matches and more than 200 one-day internationals, flew to Britain in May to be interviewed by police and the sport's anti-corruption officials in a separate investigation into allegations of match-fixing.

He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Former New Zealand batsman Lou Vincent was banned for life in July from all cricket after admitting to match-fixing in games in England.

