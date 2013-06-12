June 12 Australia won the toss and chose to bat first in their Champions Trophy Group A match against New Zealand at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Wednesday.

Australia included batsman Glenn Maxwell in place of the suspended David Warner and brought in spinner Xavier Doherty for pace bowler Mitchell Starc.

New Zealand are unchanged from the team that beat Sri Lanka in their opening match.

Australia, who lost their opening game against England, need victory to retain a chance of reaching the semi-finals. (Writing by Ed Osmond in London, Editing by Clare Fallon)