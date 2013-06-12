June 12 Disciplined New Zealand bowling restricted Australia to a total of 243 for eight in their Champions Trophy Group A match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday.

The Australians, missing injured captain Michael Clarke and suspended opener David Warner for a game they must win to retain a chance of reaching the semi-finals, struggled on a slow wicket after winning the toss.

Shane Watson was caught by wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi off fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan for five and Phil Hughes was run out for nought after sharp work by Martin Guptill to leave Australia reeling on 10 for two.

Captain George Bailey and Matthew Wade steadied the innings with a third-wicket partnership of 64 and Bailey scored 55 off 91 balls before he was bowled by spinner Nathan McCullum.

Adam Voges made a breezy 71 off 76 balls, including seven fours, but he became McClenaghan's third victim when he mistimed a full toss straight to Brendon McCullum at short extra cover.

Experienced New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori completed miserly figures of none for 23 from his 10 overs and McClenaghan took four for 65.

Glenn Maxwell collected 18 runs off the 49th over, including two sixes, to lift Australian hopes but New Zealand will be confident of sealing their second win in the tournament and a place in the semi-finals. (Writing by Ed Osmond in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)