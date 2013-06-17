LONDON, June 17 Mahela Jayawardene's classy unbeaten 84 lifted Sri Lanka to a competitive total of 253 for eight in their must-win Champions Trophy Group A match against Australia on Monday.

Sri Lanka, who need victory to reach the semi-finals, recovered from a poor start thanks to Jayawardene's patient knock and an assured 57 from youngster Lahiru Thirimanne.

Australia, who must reach their target in 29.1 overs to make the last four, started brightly and left-armer Mitchell Johnson trapped Kusal Perera lbw with the third ball of the match.

Kumar Sangakkara, whose brilliant century won last week's match against England on the same ground, spooned a catch to cover off Clint McKay to leave Sri Lanka in trouble at 20 for two.

But the experienced Tillakaratne Dilshan and 23-year-old Thirimanne repaired the damage with a steady third-wicket partnership of 72.

Dilshan made 34 and Thirimanne reached his fifth one-day international century off 72 balls before pulling Johnson to Shane Watson at mid-wicket.

Jayawardene assumed responsibility for anchoring the innings and his 69th one-day fifty was packed with trademark wristy strokes.

The former captain became the eighth batsman to score 11,000 runs in limited-overs internationals and he struck 11 fours.

Dinesh Chandimal launched McKay over long-on for the first six of the innings in a breezy 31 off 32 balls and although Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals, Jayawardene worked the ball around effectively in the closing overs.

Johnson was the most successful Australian bowler with figures of three for 48. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)