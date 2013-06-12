June 12 Scoreboard from the Champions Trophy Group A match between Australia and New Zealand at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday. The match was abandoned. No result. Australia won the toss Australia innings S.Watson c Ronchi b McClenaghan 5 M.Wade lbw b N.McCullum 29 P.Hughes run out 0 G.Bailey b N.McCullum 55 A.Voges c B.McCullum b McClenaghan 71 M.Marsh c Ronchi b McClenaghan 22 G.Maxwell not out 29 J.Faulkner c McClenaghan b Williamson 6 M.Johnson c B.McCullum b McClenaghan 8 C.McKay not out 2 Extras (4nb 4w 1b 7lb) 16 TOTAL (for eight wickets, 50 overs) 243 Fall: 1-5 2-10 3-74 4-151 5-193 6-196 7-210 8-219 Bowling: Mills 6-1-19-0 McClenaghan 10-0-65-4 Vettori 10-1-23-0 Southee 4-1-26-0 N.McCullum 10-0-46-2 Williamson 10-0-56-1 New Zealand innings L.Ronchi c Watson b McKay 14 M.Guptill c Maxwell b McKay 8 Extras (1w 1lb) 2 TOTAL (for two wickets, 15 overs) 51 Fall: 1-18 2-26 Bowling: Johnson 4-0-18-0 McKay 4-0-10-2 Watson 3-1-11-0 Faulkner 3-0-7-0 Doherty 1-0-4-0 (Editing by Ed Osmond)