LONDON, June 17 Scoreboard from the Champions
Trophy Group A match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Oval
on Monday.
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
Australia won the toss
Sri Lanka
K.Perera lbw b Johnson 4
T.Dilshan c Watson b Doherty 34
K.Sangakkara c Maxwell b McKay 3
L.Thirimanne c Watson b Johnson 57
M.Jayawardene not out 84
A.Mathews b Faulkner 12
D.Chandimal c Hughes b Johnson 31
N.Kulasekera run out (Maxwell) 6
R.Herath run out (Marsh) 2
L.Malinga not out 2
Extras (2nb 4w 5b 7lb) 18
TOTAL (for eight wickets, 50 overs) 253
Fall: 1-8 2-20 3-92 4-128 5-159 6-224 7-234 8-244
Bowling: Johnson 10-0-48-3 McKay 10-1-51-1 Faulkner 9-0-60-1
Watson 4-0-14-0 Doherty 10-0-30-1 Maxwell 5-0-26-0
Australia innings
S.Watson b Kulasekera 5
P.Hughes c Sangakkara b Kulasekera 13
G.Maxwell b Malinga 32
G.Bailey run out (Kulasekera) 4
A.Voges c Eranga b Herath 49
M.Marsh b Mathews 4
M.Wade c Dilshan b Kulasekera 31
J.Faulkner c Sangakkara b Herath 17
M.Johnson c Kulasekera b Eranga 4
C.McKay c & b Dilshan 30
X.Doherty not out 15
Extras (1 nb 17w 1nb 11lb) 29
TOTAL (all out, 42.3 overs) 233
Fall: 1-9 2-45 3-59 4-69 5-80 6-127 7-163 8-168 9-192
Bowling: Eranga 8-1-40-1 Kulasekera 9-0-42-3 Malinga
9-0-60-1 Herath 10-0-48-2 Mathews 3-0-21-1 Dilshan 3.3-0-11-1
