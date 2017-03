LONDON, June 17 Sri Lanka beat Australia by 20 runs at the Oval on Monday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals.

The Sri Lankans, who finished second behind England in Group A, will play Group B winners India in the last four in Cardiff on Thursday.

New Zealand were eliminated along with Australia from Group A.

England will face Group B runners-up South Africa in the first semi-final at the Oval on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by John Mehaffey)