LONDON, June 17 Australia won the toss and put Sri Lanka into bat in the final Champions Trophy Group A match at the Oval on Monday.

Sri Lanka will qualify for the semi-finals if they beat the Australians who need a convincing win to edge out New Zealand on net run rate.

England have booked their place in the last four from Group A, with India and South Africa progressing from Group B.

Australia captain Michael Clarke was again ruled out with a back injury and George Bailey will continue to lead the side.

Teams

Australia - Shane Watson, Phil Hughes, George Bailey (captain), Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner, Mitchell Johnson, Clint McKay, Xavier Doherty

Sri Lanka - Kusal Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara (wicketkeeper), Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Nuwan Kulasekera, Rangana Herath, Shaminda Eranga, Lasith Malinga (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Mark Meadows)