June 16 England beat New Zealand by 10 runs in their final Champions Trophy Group A match in Cardiff on Sunday to qualify for the semi-finals.

The match was reduced to 24 overs a side because of rain.

Scores: England 169 all out off 23.3 overs (A.Cook 64); New Zealand 159 for eight off 24 overs (K.Williamson 67). (Reporting by John Mehaffey)