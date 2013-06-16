June 16 Scoreboard in the Champions Trophy Group
A match between England and New Zealand in Cardiff on Sunday.
England innings
A.Cook c & b NMcCullum 64
I.Bell c BMcCullum b McClenaghan 10
J.Trott c NMcCullum b Mills 8
J.Root c Ronchi b McClenaghan 38
E.Morgan lbw b Vettori 15
J.Buttler c NMcCullum b Mills 14
R.Bopara c Williamson b McClenaghan 9
T.Bresnan run out 4
S.Broad c NMcCullum b Mills 0
J.Tredwell c McClenaghan b Mills 0
J.Anderson not out 0
Extras (lb-2 w-4 nb-1) 7
Total (all out, 23.3 overs) 169
Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-25 3-100 4-141 5-143 6-159 7-166
8-167 9-169 10-169.
Bowling: McClenaghan 5-0-36-3 (3w), Mills 4.3-0-30-4 (1nb),
Anderson 1-0-4-0, Vettori 5-0-27-1, Franklin 2-0-20-0, NMcCullum
4-0-30-1, Williamson 2-0-20-0 (1w).
New Zealand innings
M.Guptill b Anderson 9
L.Ronchi c Trott b Anderson 2
K.Williamson c Anderson b Broad 67
R.Taylor lbw Bresnan 3
B.McCullum c Root b Bopara 8
J.Franklin c Morgan b Bopara 6
C.Anderson c Anderson b Bresnan 30
N.McCullum c Buttler b Anderson 13
K.Mills not out 5
Extras (lb-8 w-8) 16
Total (for eight wickets, 24 overs) 159
Did not bat: D.Vettori, M.McClenaghan.
Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-14 3-27 4-48 5-62 6-135 7-140 8-159.
Bowling: Broad 5-0-25-1 (2w), Anderson 5-0-32-3 (3w),
Bresnan 5-0-41-2 (2w), Bopara 5-0-26-2 (1w), Tredwell 4-0-27-0.
New Zealand won the toss and chose to field
Match reduced to 24 overs each innings due to rain
Result: England won by 10 runs
(Compiled by John Mehaffey)