LONDON, June 19 Scoreboard from the Champions Trophy semi-final between England and South Africa at The Oval on Wednesday. England win by seven wickets to reach the final England won the toss South Africa C.Ingram lbw b Anderson 0 H.Amla c Buttler b Finn 1 R.Peterson lbw b Anderson 30 F.du Plessis c Buttler b Tredwell 26 AB.de Villiers c Buttler b Broad 0 JP.Duminy b Tredwell 3 D.Miller not out 56 R.McLaren run out (Trott) 1 C.Morris c Buttler b Tredwell 3 R.Kleinveldt c Buttler b Broad 43 L.Tsotsobe c Buttler b Broad 0 Extras (6w 6lb) 12 TOTAL (all out, 38.4 overs) 175 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-4 3-45 4-50 5-63 6-70 7-76 8-80 9-175 Bowling: Anderson 8-1-14-2 (3w) Finn 8-1-45-1 (1w) Broad 8.4-0-50-3 (2w) Tredwell 7-1-19-3 Bopara 4-0-19-0 Root 3-0-22-0 England innings A.Cook c de Villiers b Morris 6 I.Bell c de Villiers b Kleinveldt 20 J.Trott not out 82 J.Root b Duminy 48 E.Morgan not out 15 Extras (4w 4lb) 8 TOTAL (three wickets, 37.3 overs) 179 Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-41 3-146 Bowling: Morris 8-1-38-1 (3w) Peterson 9.3-1-49-0 Duminy 5-0-27-1 Tsotsobe 5-0-26-0 Kleinveldt 4-0-10-1 McLaren 6-0-25-0 (1w) (Compiled by Mark Meadows; editing by Ken Ferris)