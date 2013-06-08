June 8 England won the toss and chose to bat in their Champions Trophy Group A match against Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.

Off-spinner James Tredwell was included in the England team after Graeme Swann pulled out because of a sore back.

Australia captain Michael Clarke was also unavailable because of a back injury.

Teams:

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Jos Buttler, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, James Tredwell, James Anderson.

Australia - Shane Watson, David Warner, Phil Hughes, George Bailey (captain), Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Clint McKay.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) and Marias Erasmus (South Africa). (Writing by John Mehaffey in London, editing by Tony Jimenez)