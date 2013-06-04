June 4 South Africa factbox for the Champions Trophy opening in Cardiff on Thursday.

STRENGTHS

Solid all-round side with an attack spearheaded by the menace of Dale Steyn and bounce of Morne Morkel. Always field brilliantly and determined to erase their reputation as chokers in big tournaments.

WEAKNESSES

The absences of Graeme Smith (injury) and Jacques Kallis (personal reasons) weaken the specialist batting.

ODDS 4/1 (favourites)

KEY PLAYER

AB de Villiers carries a heavy burden as captain, wicketkeeper and brilliant attacking batsmen. If he fires in all three roles, South Africa will be the side to beat

SQUAD

AB de Villiers (captain), Farhaan Behardien, Faf du Plessis, Rory Kleinveldt, David Miller, Alviro Petersen, Aaron Phangiso, Lonwabo Tsotsobe, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Colin Ingram, Ryan McLaren, Morne Morkel, Robin Peterson, Dale Steyn. (Compiled by John Mehaffey)