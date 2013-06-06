CARDIFF, June 6 Shikhar Dhawan gracefully struck a maiden one-day international century to lead India to an imposing 331 for seven against injury-hit South Africa in the opening Champions Trophy Group B game on Thursday.

Opener Dhawan, in his sixth ODI, scored 114 off 94 balls as he dominated the inconsistent South African bowling which was already without stricken paceman Dale Steyn and lost Morne Morkel to a groin strain mid-over.

South Africa captain AB de Villiers, who missed a routine stumping of Dhawan before he was finally caught playing a lofted sweep, elected to bowl given early overcast conditions but the sun soon shone and World Cup holders India prospered.

Tournament favourites South Africa struggled to extract any real movement off the pitch and were wayward from the off, Dhawan being ably assisted by fellow opener Rohit Sharma (65).

The bowlers limited the damage slightly late on, with big-hitting captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni out for 27 and Ryan McLaren taking three for 70 but India still scored the highest ODI total at the little-used Cardiff ground. Ravindra Jadeja finished on 47 not out.

South Africa face a tough task to overhaul India's score, with Morkel possibly not being able to bat, as they look to avoid losing the first of three group fixtures in the 50-over tournament. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)