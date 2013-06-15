June 15 Scoreboard in the Champions Trophy Group B match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. Pakistan innings Nasir Jamshed c Raina b Kumar 2 Kamran Akmal c Kohli b Ashwin 21 Mohammad Hafeez c Dhoni b Kumar 27 A.Shafiq c Dhoni b I.Sharma 41 Misbah-ul-Haq b Jadeja 22 Shoaib Malik lbw b Jadeja 17 Umar Amin not out 27 Wahab Riaz b Ashwin 0 Saeed Ajmal c R.Sharma b I.Sharma 5 Junaid Khan run out 0 Mohammad Irfan run out 0 Extras (lb-1 w-2) 3 Total (all out, 39.4 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-50 3-56 4-110 5-131 6-139 7-140 8-159 9-159. Bowling: Kumar 8-2-19-2, Yadav 6.4-0-29-0, I.Sharma 7-0-40-2 (1w), Ashwin 8-0-35-2 (1w), Kohli 2-0-11-0, Jadeja 8-1-30-2. India innings R.Sharma c Misbah-ul-Haq b Ajmal 18 S.Dhawan c Jamshed b Riaz 48 V.Kohli not out 22 K.Karthik not out 11 Extras (w-3) 3 Total (for two wickets, 19.1 overs) 102 Did not bat: S.Raina, MS Dhoni, R.Jadeja, R.Ashwin, I.Sharma, B.Kumar, U.Yadav. Fall of wickets: 1-58 2-78. Bowling: Irfan 4-0-24-0 (1w), Junaid 4-0-21-0 (1w), Ajmal 5-0-29-1, Hafeez 2.1-0-8-0, Riaz 4-0-20-1 (1w). India won the toss and chose to field Result: India won by eight wickets (Duckworth-Lewis method) (Editing by John Mehaffey)