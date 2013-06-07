LONDON, June 7 Scoreboard in the Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Oval on Friday. Pakistan innings Imran Farhat c DJ Bravo b Roach 2 Nasir Jamshed c Rampaul b Narine 50 Mohammad Hafeez b Roach 4 Asad Shafiq c Rampaul b Roach 0 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 96 Shoaib Malik c DJ Bravo b Narine 0 Kamran Akmal c Ramdin b Narine 2 Wahab Riaz run out 8 Saeed Ajmal run out 2 Junaid Khan c Gayle b DJ Bravo 0 Mohammad Irfan c DJ Bravo b Rampaul 2 Extras (lb-1 w-5) 5 Total (all out, 48 overs) 170 Fall: 1-2 2-14 3-15 4-105 5-106 6-110 7-128 8-136 9-138 Bowling: Roach 10-4-28-3, Rampaul 10-0-39-1 (5w), DJ Bravo 9-0-29-1, Samuels 5-0-17-0, Narine 10-1-34-3, Pollard 4-0-22-0. West Indies innings C.Gayle b Ajmal 39 J.Charles c Riaz b Irfan 9 D.M.Bravo c Akmal b Irfan 0 M.Samuels st Akram b Hafeez 30 R.Sarwan c Akmal b Riaz 1 K.Pollard c Akmal b Riaz 30 D.J.Bravo lbw Ajmal 19 D.Ramdin not out 11 S.Narine c Akmal b Irfan 11 K.Roach not out 5 Extras (lb-10 w-5 nb-2) 17 Total (for eight wickets, 40.4 overs) 172 Did not bat: R.Rampaul. Fall: 1-11 2-15 3-78 4-81 5-94 6-137 7-143 8-165. Bowling: Irfan 9-0-32-3 (1w 1nb), Junaid 7.4-0-36-0 (1w), Ajmal 10-1-38-2 (1w), Riaz 10-1-42-2 (2w), Hafeez 4-0-14-1. West Indies won the toss and chose to field Result: West Indies won by two wickets (Compiled by John Mehaffey, editing by Ed Osmond)