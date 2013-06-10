June 10 Scoreboard in the Champions Trophy Group
B match between Pakistan and South Africa at Edgbaston in
Birmingham on Monday.
South Africa innings
C.Ingram lbw b Hafeez 20
H.Amla c Hafeez b Ajmal 81
F.du Plessis c Malik b Irfan 28
AB de Villiers run out 31
JP Duminy run out 24
D.Miller c Misbah b Junaid 19
R.McLaren lbw by Malik 4
R.Peterson not out 16
C.Morris run out 1
A.Phangiso run out 0
Extras (lb-5 w-4 nb-1) 10
Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 234
Did not bat: L.Tsotsobe.
Fall of wickets: 1-53 2-122 3-145 4-186 5-195 6-203 7-231
8-234 9-234.
Bowling: Irfan 7-1-27-1 (1nb), Junaid 8-0-45-1 (2w), Hafeez
10-0-38-1 (1w), Riaz 9-0-50-0 (1w), Ajmal 10-0-42-1, Malik
6-0-27-1.
Pakistan innings
Imran Farhat b Morris 2
Nasir Jamshed c & b Tsotsobe 42
Mohammad Hafeez c Miller b Morris 7
Shoaib Malik b Duminy 8
Misbah-ul-Haq c Amla b Tsotsobe 55
Umar Amin c Ingram b McLaren 16
Kamran Akmal c du Plessis b Mclaren 0
Wahab Riaz b Phangiso 13
Saeed Ajmal c Ingram b McLaren 5
Junaid Khan b McLaren 4
Mohammad Irfan not out 0
Extras (lb-7 w-8) 15
Total (all out, 45 overs) 167
Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-18 3-49 4-86 5-129 6-134 7-149 8-162
9-167 10-167.
Bowling: Tsotsobe 9-1-23-2, Morris 7-0-25-2 (1w), McLaren
6-3-19-4, Phangiso 10-0-50-1 (3w), Duminy 7-0-26-1, Peterson
4-0-17-0.
South Africa won the toss and chose to bat
Result: South Africa won by 67 runs
