(Adds Best's name to West Indies bowling figures)
June 14 Scoreboard in the Champions Trophy Group
B match between South Africa and West Indies in Cardiff on
Friday.
South Africa innings
C.Ingram c DMBravo b Pollard 73
H.Amla c Gayle b Samuels 23
AB de Villiers c DMBravo b Rampaul 37
JP Duminy c Charles b DJBravo 2
F.Du Plessis run out 35
D.Miller c Sammy b DJBravo 38
R.McLaren not out 7
R.Peterson not out 0
Extras (b-2 lb-4 w-9) 15
Total (for six wickets, 31 overs) 230
Did not bat: C.Morris, D.Steyn, L.Tsotsobe.
Fall of wickets: 1-80 2-124 3-128 4-153 5-221 6-229.
Bowling: Rampaul 6-0-37-1, Best 5-0-35-0, Narine 7-0-47-0,
Sammy 2-0-18-0, DJ Bravo 5-0-43-2, Samuels 2-0-14-1, Pollard
4-0-30-1.
West Indies innings
C.Gayle c du Plessis b Morris 36
J.Charles c de Villiers b Steyn 16
D.Smith lbw b Peterson 30
M.Samuels b Steyn 48
D.M.Bravo run out 12
K.Pollard c Steyn b McLaren 28
D.J.Bravo not out 8
Extras (lb-5 w-7) 12
Total (for six wickets, 26.1 overs) 190
Did not bat: D.Sammy, S.Narine, T.Best, R.Rampaul.
Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-75 3-87 4-104 5-162 6-190.
Bowling: Duminy 3-0-29-0, Tsotsobe 6-0-37-0, Steyn 6-0-33-2,
Morris 4-0-30-1, Peterson 4-0-22-1, McLaren 3.1-0-34-1.
West Indies won the toss and chose to field
Result: Match tied on Duckworth-Lewis method.
(Compiled by John Mehaffey in London)