HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
A try six minutes from time from SP Marais saw the Stormers hold off a determined Jaguares and win for a second successive week at Newlands in Cape Town.
June 12 South Africa paceman Dale Steyn bowled at full intensity in the nets on Wednesday, raising hopes he will be fit for the crunch Champions Trophy game against West Indies on Friday.
Steyn missed the Proteas' opening two matches of the tournament with a side strain, but came through the side's net session in which he bowled at full pace.
"Dale is progressing quite well, he came through his net session today without any discomfort but the challenge is to watch him overnight to see if he wakes up with any stiffness," team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a Cricket South Africa statement.
"If he comes through tomorrow's (Thursday) net practice he should be available for selection."
South Africa lost their Group B opener to India by 26 runs, but bounced back with a 67-run win over Pakistan on Monday.
South Africa lost their Group B opener to India by 26 runs, but bounced back with a 67-run win over Pakistan on Monday.
They need to beat West Indies in Cardiff to reach the semi-finals.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Bath Rugby 3 Wasps 24 Gloucester Rugby 27 Harlequins 30 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 17 13 1 3 537 371 10 64 2. Exeter Chiefs 17 10 3 4 490 335 13 59 3. Saracens 16 11 1 4 382 220 7 53 4. Bath Rugby 17 10 0 7 362 294 8 48 5. Leicester Tigers 17 10 0 7 411 343 7 47 6. Northa
JOHANNESBURG, March 4 The Lions ran in eight tries and claimed a bonus point as they beat the New South Wales Waratahs 55-36 in a free-flowing Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.