CARDIFF, June 20 Scoreboard in the Champions
Trophy semi-final between India and Sri Lanka in Cardiff on
Thursday.
Sri Lanka innings
K.Perera c Raina b Kumar 4
T.Dilshan not out 18
K.Sangakkara c Raina b ISharma 17
L.Thiramine c Raina b ISharma 7
M.Jayawardene b Jadeja 38
A.Mathews c Kumar b Ashwin 51
J.Mendis st Dhoni b Ashwin 25
K.Perera c Dhawan b ISharma 0
N.Kulasekera b Ashwin 1
L.Malinga not out 7
Extras (lb-2 w-11) 13
Total (for eight wickets, 50 overs) 181
Did not bat: R.Herath.
Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-36 3-41 4-119 5-158 6-160 7-164
8-171.
Bowling: Kumar 9-2-18-1, Yadav 8-2-30-0, Sharma 9-1-33-3
(2w), Jadeja 10-1-33-1, Dhoni 4-0-17-0 (1w), Ashwin 10-1-48-3
(8w).
India innings
R.Sharma b Matthews 33
S.Dhawan st Sangakkara b Mendis 68
V.Kohli not out 58
S.Raina not out 7
Extras (b-1 lb-5 w-10) 16
Total (for two wickets) 182
Did not bat: K.Karthik, MS Dhoni, R.Jadeja, R.Ashwin,
B.Kumar, I.Sharma, U.Yadav.
Fall of wickets: 1-77 2-142.
Bowling: Kulasekera 10-0-45-0 (4w), Malinga 8-0-54-0 (5w),
Perera 6-0-25-0, Mathews 4-0-10-1, Herath 4-0-14-0 (1w), Mendis
3-0-28-1.
India won the toss and chose to field
Result: India won by eight wickets
