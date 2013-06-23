June 23 Scoreboard in the Champions Trophy final
between India and England at Edgbaston on Sunday (match reduced
to 20 overs after rain):
India innings
R.Sharma b Broad 9
S.Dhawan c Tredwell b Bopara 31
V.Kohli c Bopara b Anderson 43
D.Karthik c Morgan b Tredwell 6
S.Raina c Cook b Bopara 1
MS Dhoni c Tredwell b Bopara 0
R.Jadeja not out 33
R.Ashwin run out 1
B.Kumar not out 1
Extras (w-4) 4
Total (for seven wickets, 20 overs) 129
Did not bat: I.Sharma, U.Yadav.
Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-50 3-64 4-66 5-66 6-113 7-119
Bowling: Anderson 4-0-24-1, Broad 4-0-26-1, Bresnan 4-0-34-0
(3w), Tredwell 4-0-25-1, Bopara 4-1-20-3 (1w)
England innings
A.Cook c Ashwin b Yadav 2
I.Bell st Dhoni b Jadeja 13
J.Trott st Dhoni b Ashwin 20
J.Root c I Sharma b Ashwin 7
E.Morgan c Ashwin b I Sharma 33
R.Bopara c Ashwin b I Sharma 30
J.Buttler b Jadeja 0
T.Bresnan run out 2
S.Broad not out 7
J.Tredwell not out 5
Extras (lb-1, w-4) 5
Total (for eight wickets, 20 overs) 124
Did not bat: J.Anderson
Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-28 3-40 4-46 5-110 6-110 7-112 8-113
Bowling: Kumar 3-0-19-0, Yadav 2-0-10-1, Jadeja 4-0-24-2,
Ashwin 4-1-15-2 (2w), I Sharma 4-0-36-2 (2w), Raina 3-0-19-0.
England won the toss and chose to field
Result: India win by five runs
